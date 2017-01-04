iafrica.com Only the good stuff

$ R13.63 £ R16.72 € R14.23
Oil $55.79 Gold $1 165.44
India's Supreme Court ordered the dismissal Monday of the president of the country's powerful cricket board
Cricket: South Africa can get better – Du Plessis
Azhar Ali hit the highest score by a Pakistan batsman in Australia on Wednesday
Banned former SA Test batsman Alviro Petersen said he hired a bodyguard because he feared for his safety.
Meet the proud parents who welcomed twins born in different years
Faraday Future, the secretive electric car startup, unveiled its first production vehicle, proclaiming it to be a "new species".
Huawei announced that its mid-range smartphone the Honor 6x, previously only available in China, is set for a global launch.
A group of British Airways cabin crew on Tuesday announced a 48-hour walkout for later in January.
Prince William's wife Catherine's topless photos trial has been delayed by four months. Get the details here...
Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka scoreboard
Amid the ongoing row over Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga’s unsanctioned visit to Taiwan, the Democratic Alliance has once again claimed job-creation as its...
Inflation in the eurozone jumped to 1.1 percent in December, the highest level for more than three years, boosted by rising oil prices
Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka scoreboard for Test match on Wednesday the 4th of January 2017
