iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R13.63   £ R16.72   € R14.23
Oil $55.79   Gold $1 165.44

 

TV Schedule

SS316.45Leicester City v Man Utd
SS10:00Rio Olympics
Cricket: Indian court orders dismissal of BCCI chief

Cricket: Indian court orders dismissal of BCCI chief

India's Supreme Court ordered the dismissal Monday of the president of the country's powerful cricket board

Cricket: South Africa can get better – Du Plessis

Cricket: South Africa can get better – Du Plessis

Cricket: South Africa can get better – Du Plessis

Cricket: Azhar hits 205 for Pakistan before Aussies make solid start

Cricket: Azhar hits 205 for Pakistan before Aussies make solid start

Azhar Ali hit the highest score by a Pakistan batsman in Australia on Wednesday

Banned Petersen 'feared for safety'

Banned Petersen 'feared for safety'

Banned former SA Test batsman Alviro Petersen said he hired a bodyguard because he feared for his safety.
Sport / Cricket

More Cricket

More inside iafrica.com

inside iafrica.com

Parents Welcome New Year's Twins Born in Different Years

Meet the proud parents who welcomed twins born in different years

George Michael makes charts comeback

Troubled late pop icon George Michael has made a return to Britain's record charts following his death on Christmas Day.

Cannabis: teen use increases after legalisation

According to researchers, teens increased consumption of marijuana following the plant's legalisation in Washington.

Lifestyle

Parents Welcome New Year's Twins Born in Different Years

Parents Welcome New Year's Twins Born in Different Years

Meet the proud parents who welcomed twins born in different years

Motoring

Electric car startup unveils 'new species'

Electric car startup unveils 'new species'

Faraday Future, the secretive electric car startup, unveiled its first production vehicle, proclaiming it to be a "new species".

Cooltech

Huawei's Honor 6x going global

Huawei's Honor 6x going global

Huawei announced that its mid-range smartphone the Honor 6x, previously only available in China, is set for a global launch.

Travel

BA cabin crew to stage walkout

BA cabin crew to stage walkout

A group of British Airways cabin crew on Tuesday announced a 48-hour walkout for later in January.

Entertainment

Kate Middleton's topless snaps trial delayed

Kate Middleton's topless snaps trial delayed

Prince William's wife Catherine's topless photos trial has been delayed by four months. Get the details here...

Sport

Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka scoreboard

In Focus Today

DA continues to defend Msimanga Taiwan visit

Amid the ongoing row over Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga’s unsanctioned visit to Taiwan, the Democratic Alliance has once again claimed job-creation as its...

Read more ›

Eurozone inflation highest since 2013

Inflation in the eurozone jumped to 1.1 percent in December, the highest level for more than three years, boosted by rising oil prices

Read more ›

Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka scoreboard for Test match on Wednesday the 4th of January 2017

Read more ›
 