iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Blitzboks claim Dubai Gold

The Blitzboks ran in four tries in the Dubai Sevens Cup Final to defeat Fiji and claim the gold medal.

Welsh relief with narrow Pumas win

Wales ended their five-game losing run with a scrappy but desperately-needed victory over Argentina on Saturday.

Second-string Ireland smash Canada

An inexperienced Ireland backed up last week's historic win over New Zealand with an eight-try dismantling of Canada on Saturday.

Cane hails youthful All Blacks

Sam Cane hailed a youth-filled New Zealand after a thrashing of Italy left the All Blacks poised to avenge their recent defeat to Ireland next week.

Cricket: Pakistan fight back after big Aussie declaration

Azhar Ali and Younis Khan kept Pakistan afloat in Australia's big first innings declaration at the third Sydney Test.

BA cabin crew to stage walkout

A group of British Airways cabin crew on Tuesday announced a 48-hour walkout for later in January.

Charles Manson 'seriously ill', hospitalised

US mass murderer Charles Manson is "seriously ill" in hospital after being transferred from prison for undisclosed medical condition

Lifestyle

Gwen Stefani sides with Revlon for new campaign

Motoring

Mexico 'regrets' Ford decision to scrap plant

Mexico's government lamented Ford's decision to scrap a new plant project following criticism from Donald Trump.

Cooltech

Huawei's Honor 6x going global

Huawei announced that its mid-range smartphone the Honor 6x, previously only available in China, is set for a global launch.

Travel

BA cabin crew to stage walkout

A group of British Airways cabin crew on Tuesday announced a 48-hour walkout for later in January.

Entertainment

Janet Jackson welcomes first child at 50

Pop superstar Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child at age 50 on Tuesday. Get the details over here...

Sport

Rugby: Smith out for six weeks

The All Blacks' Conrad Smith will be out for six weeks due to surgery for an injury over the weekend.

AA: Lax liquor times ahead of ANC meet

The AA has noted with concern the Gauteng Liquor Board’s decision to extend liquor trading hours this weekend.

Eurozone inflation highest since 2013

Inflation in the eurozone jumped to 1.1 percent in December, the highest level for more than three years, boosted by rising oil prices

The All Blacks' Conrad Smith will be out for six weeks due to surgery for an injury over the weekend.

