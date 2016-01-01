iafrica.com Only the good stuff

$ R13.64 £ R16.68 € R14.21
The Blitzboks ran in four tries in the Dubai Sevens Cup Final to defeat Fiji and claim the gold medal.
Wales ended their five-game losing run with a scrappy but desperately-needed victory over Argentina on Saturday.
An inexperienced Ireland backed up last week's historic win over New Zealand with an eight-try dismantling of Canada on Saturday.
Sam Cane hailed a youth-filled New Zealand after a thrashing of Italy left the All Blacks poised to avenge their recent defeat to Ireland next week.
Gwen Stefani sides with Revlon for new campaign
Mexico's government lamented Ford's decision to scrap a new plant project following criticism from Donald Trump.
Huawei announced that its mid-range smartphone the Honor 6x, previously only available in China, is set for a global launch.
A group of British Airways cabin crew on Tuesday announced a 48-hour walkout for later in January.
Pop superstar Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child at age 50 on Tuesday. Get the details over here...
The All Blacks' Conrad Smith will be out for six weeks due to surgery for an injury over the weekend.
The AA has noted with concern the Gauteng Liquor Board’s decision to extend liquor trading hours this weekend.
Inflation in the eurozone jumped to 1.1 percent in December, the highest level for more than three years, boosted by rising oil prices
